Taiwan central bank says sold net US$880 million to intervene in forex market in H1

TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold a net US$880 million to intervene in the forex market in the first half of this year.

Taiwan's central bank last year sold a net US$13 billion to intervene in the foreign exchange market to try and prop up the Taiwan dollar, compared with buying a net US$9.12 billion for all of 2021.

The Taiwan dollar has lost about 5per cent of its value against the greenback so far this year.

