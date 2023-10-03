Logo
Taiwan central bank says sold net US$880 million to intervene in forex market in H1
A Taiwanese flag is seen on top of Taiwan's central bank in Taipei, Taiwan, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold a net US$880 million to intervene in the forex market in the first half of this year.

Taiwan's central bank last year sold a net US$13 billion to intervene in the foreign exchange market to try and prop up the Taiwan dollar, compared with buying a net US$9.12 billion for all of 2021.

The Taiwan dollar has lost about 5per cent of its value against the greenback so far this year.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

