Taiwan central bank sold net US$880 million to intervene in forex market in H1

Taiwan's central bank said on Tuesday it sold a net US$880 million to intervene in the forex market in the first half of this year, stepping in to maintain smooth market operations as the island contends with soft economic growth.

Taiwan's central bank last year sold a net US$13 billion in the foreign exchange market in an effort to bolster the Taiwan dollar, a sharp reversal after buying a net US$9.12 billion in 2021.

The Taiwan dollar has lost about 5per cent of its value against the greenback so far this year.

The central bank last month flagged continued tight monetary policy as it keeps a close eye on inflation, and trimmed its 2023 growth forecast for the export-reliant economy. It also keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

In a report to parliament ahead of governor Yang Chin-long taking lawmaker questions on Wednesday, the bank also said it anticipates the island's economic growth to pick up in the second half of 2023 while inflation pressure could trend lower into next year.

Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from cars to smartphones and sluggish global demand has affected its many tech manufacturers.

With global demand hit by high inflation, rising interest rates and the impact of the Ukraine war, Taiwan's economy slipped into recession in the first quarter before returning to slight growth in the April-June quarter.

Last month, at its quarterly rate-setting meeting, Taiwan's central bank again cut its 2023 estimate for economic growth to 1.46per cent from a forecast of 1.72per cent in June, but predicted a rebound in 2024 with growth of 3.08per cent.

It also trimmed its headline consumer price index (CPI) forecast for this year to 2.22per cent from a previous prediction of 2.24per cent, but said it saw it falling to below 2per cent next year.

