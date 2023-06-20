Taiwan May export orders fall for 9th month, find comfort in rising AI demand

TAIPEI : Taiwan's export orders fell for the ninth consecutive month in May, but fared better than expected as demand was seen picking up on the back of interest in artificial technology and other high performance computing products.

The island's export orders, a bellwether for worldwide technology demand, fell 17.6per cent from a year ago to US$45.68 billion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

May's slip was the ninth year-on-year contraction, and compared with a 20.0per cent predicted fall in a Reuters poll and an 18.1per cent drop in April.

The ministry reiterated previous warnings that persistently high inflation and rising interest rates, along with the global repercussions of the war between Russia and Ukraine, could continue to impede economic growth momentum in the months ahead.

Orders for telecommunications products fell 9.5per cent and electronic products fell 16.6per cent from a year earlier, the statement said.

However, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters that a surge in interest in AI and other high-speed computing products helped May's orders to perform better than expected.

"We are confident that orders should be on an upward trend," she added.

Taiwanese firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd,, are major suppliers to Apple Inc, Nvidia and other global tech companies.

The ministry said it expected export orders in June to be down by between 17.6per cent and 21per cent from a year earlier.

Taiwan's May orders from China were 20.9per cent lower on year, compared with a 24.2per cent drop in the prior month.

Orders from the United States fell 13.5per cent from a year earlier, versus a 15.2per cent drop in April.

Orders from Europe were down 34.9per cent, versus April's 26.6per cent slide. Orders from Japan edged up 0.1per cent year-on-year.

