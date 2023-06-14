Logo
Taiwan needs European friends to maintain status quo in strait, minister says
Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
PRAGUE : Taiwan wants to secure peace and stability by maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan strait shared with China, but keeping that will need support from European states, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in Prague on Wednesday.

"In order for Taiwan to stay strong and resilient and to have the courage to continue the policy of maintaining the status quo, we do need support from European friends," Wu said in a speech at a conference in the Czech capital.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

