Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Taiwan President Tsai tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taiwan President Tsai tests positive for Covid-19

TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (July 25), the Presidential Office said, adding her itinerary for Tuesday afternoon has been cancelled.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at Taoyuan International Airport upon returning from a trip to the US and Central America, in Taoyuan, Taiwan on April 7, 2023. Reuters

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at Taoyuan International Airport upon returning from a trip to the US and Central America, in Taoyuan, Taiwan on April 7, 2023.

Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (July 25), the Presidential Office said, adding her itinerary for Tuesday afternoon has been cancelled.

Ms Tsai felt "minor discomfort" and tested positive after having a rapid test, the office said in a statement.

"The president is currently showing mild symptoms and is being taken care of by a medical team," the statement said, adding that the team advised her to cancel her schedule for the rest of the day.

The statement said Ms Tsai has urged Premier Chen Chien-jen to work closely with the administration to step up preparations as super typhoon Doksuri was expected to skirt past southern Taiwan, bringing strong winds and rainfall. REUTERS

Related topics

taiwan Tsai Ing-wen Covid-19

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.