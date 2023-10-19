Logo
Taiwan reports 13 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
TAIPEI : Taiwan's defence ministry said that it had detected 13 Chinese air force planes entering Taiwan's air defence zone on Thursday morning, including fighter jets and drones, accompanying Chinese warships carrying out "combat patrols" and drills.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained over the past four years of Chinese military activity around the island.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

