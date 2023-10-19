Taiwan reports 13 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone
TAIPEI : Taiwan's defence ministry said that it had detected 13 Chinese air force planes entering Taiwan's air defence zone on Thursday morning, including fighter jets and drones, accompanying Chinese warships carrying out "combat patrols" and drills.
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained over the past four years of Chinese military activity around the island.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Read more of the latest in