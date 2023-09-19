Logo
Taiwan says detected 27 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone
Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
TAIPEI : Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday that in the past 24 hours it had detected 27 Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets entering the island's air defence identification zone, mostly flying to the waters southwest of Taiwan.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained in recent years of stepped-up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

