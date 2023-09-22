Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Taiwan says detects 24 Chinese military aircraft in air defence zone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taiwan says detects 24 Chinese military aircraft in air defence zone

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday that over the previous 24-hour period it had detected 24 Chinese air force aircraft entering into Taiwan's air defence zone, part of a regular pattern of what Taipei calls Chinese harassment.

At least 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a map the ministry published.

The median line previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides until China's air force began regularly crossing it last year.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.