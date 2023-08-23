Taiwan shoemaker Pou Chen to cut 1,220 more jobs in Vietnam -state media

HANOI : Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, the world's largest manufacturer of branded sports footwear, plans to cut another 1,220 jobs at its factory in Ho Chi Minh City, its third round of job cut this year due to weak demand, Vietnamese state media reported on Wednesday.

The PouYen Vietnam factory, which supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas , is one the largest employers in the city, with some 40,000, down from 50,500 workers earlier, state radio broadcaster VOV reported.

PouYuen Vietnam has submitted the new job cut plan to city authorities, VOV said, adding the move was in response to the fact that demand "hasn't recovered and few partners have placed new orders".

Vietnam is a global hub for manufacturing, but has this year faced with weakening demand, with overall shipments in the first seven months of this year falling 10.3per cent from a year earlier.

Pou Chen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

