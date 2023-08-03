Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

In Taiwan, Typhoon Khanun shuts markets, grounds flights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Taiwan, Typhoon Khanun shuts markets, grounds flights

In Taiwan, Typhoon Khanun shuts markets, grounds flights
A man crosses the street as it rains at a commercial area where most stores are closed amid warnings of floods and high winds in northern Taiwan due to Typhoon Khanun, in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
In Taiwan, Typhoon Khanun shuts markets, grounds flights
People cross the street while it rains at a commercial area where most stores are closed amid warnings of floods and high winds in northern Taiwan due to Typhoon Khanun, in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
In Taiwan, Typhoon Khanun shuts markets, grounds flights
A man walks next to flood prevention barriers installed at the entrance of a building amid warnings of floods and high winds in northern Taiwan due to Typhoon Khanun, in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
In Taiwan, Typhoon Khanun shuts markets, grounds flights
A woman walks past a closed store with taped windows amid warnings of floods and high winds in northern Taiwan due to Typhoon Khanun, in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
In Taiwan, Typhoon Khanun shuts markets, grounds flights
A tree lies uprooted on a street as typhoon Khanun batters the area in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on August 2, 2023. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS.
Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI :Northern Taiwan on Thursday shut businesses and schools while airlines cancelled dozens of flights as the slow-moving Typhoon Khanun skirted past the island's northeast amid warnings of floods and high winds.

Typhoon Khanun, categorised by Taiwan's weather bureau as the second-strongest typhoon level, slowly headed towards its northeastern coast with maximum winds of 198 kph (123 mph).

As of 1:15 p.m. Taipei time (0515 GMT), the eye of the typhoon was 340 km off Taipei in the East China Sea, heading in a westerly direction at around 3 kph.

The storm was expected to brush past Taiwan's northern coast late on Thursday before making a sharp turn to the northeast on Friday, bringing total rainfall of up to 0.6 meter (2 feet) in mountainous central Taiwan and 0.3 meter of rain on the mountains near Taipei.

Northern cities including the capital Taipei shut businesses and schools. Taiwan's stock and foreign exchange markets were also closed.

More than 110 international and domestic flights have been cancelled while all domestic ferry lines were suspended.

In Taipei, rain and wind have brought down dozens of street signs and trees, while subway services were reduced and food delivery services were suspended. Hundreds of soldiers were on standby in nearby cities for disaster response.

The storm had cut power to more than 16,000 households across Taiwan although the majority of them had been restored.

In Japan's popular tourist destination Okinawa, Typhoon Khanun left two people dead, injured at least 62 people and knocked out power to more than 200,000 households over the past two days.

Typhoon Khanun comes just a week after Typhoon Doksuri brought heavy rains and strong winds to the Taiwan's south.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.