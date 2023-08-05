Taiwan women freeze their eggs as 'insurance' in hopes of law change

TAIPEI — Seated with her legs stretched out on her living room floor, Ms Vivian Tung scrunched her bare stomach to find a spot where she could inject Rekovelle, a hormonal medicine used to stimulate egg production.

The 33-year-old Taiwanese brand marketing director had to inject herself daily over the two-week process it took to freeze her eggs.

Ms Tung, who is single, is one of a rising number of women in Taiwan opting to freeze their eggs to give them the option to have a child later in life, even though under current laws they cannot use the eggs unless they marry.

"It's my insurance policy," she said, explaining that many women in Taiwan are independent, career-focused and not looking to solely find a husband just to have children.

"My family is very supportive and respect my choice. When they hear that I buy insurance for myself, they also feel very good."

Self-ruled Taiwan has a fertility rate of 0.89 children per woman, less than half the replacement level of 2.1 and one of the world's lowest just behind South Korea and Hong Kong.