Taiwan's CPC says it has Australia approval for oil field project
Taiwan's CPC says it has Australia approval for oil field project

FILE PHOTO: A logo of CPC Corporation sits on a forecourt canopy at a gas station in Taipei, Taiwan August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A logo of CPC Corporation sits on a forecourt canopy at a gas station in Taipei, Taiwan August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
TAIPEI : Taiwan's state-owned energy company CPC said Wednesday it had received Australian government approval to acquire four subbasin permits in oilfields off Western Australia from Carnarvon Energy Ltd.

CPC's subsidiary OPIC Australia Pty Ltd reached the deal with Carnarvon in February, in which Carnarvon agreed to divest a 10per cent interest in the Dorado oilfield.

Carnarvon said in a February release that it expected to receive US$146 million in cash from the investment. This comprises an upfront payment of US$56 million on completion of the transaction and another US$90 million once a final investment decision is taken on the Dorado development.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

