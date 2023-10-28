Logo
Tang Dengjie appointed Communist Party secretary of China's Shanxi province
Tang Dengjie appointed Communist Party secretary of China's Shanxi province

A man stands under the Chinese Communist Party emblem at the end of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man stands under the Chinese Communist Party emblem at the end of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
BEIJING : Tang Dengjie has been appointed secretary of the ruling Communist Party in China's northern Shanxi province on Saturday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

With this appointment, Tang, who most recently served as China's minister of civil affairs, now holds the top political post in a major coal-producing province.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

