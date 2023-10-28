Tang Dengjie appointed Communist Party secretary of China's Shanxi province
BEIJING : Tang Dengjie has been appointed secretary of the ruling Communist Party in China's northern Shanxi province on Saturday, according to state news agency Xinhua.
With this appointment, Tang, who most recently served as China's minister of civil affairs, now holds the top political post in a major coal-producing province.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
