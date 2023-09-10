Logo
Teenager shot dead by Israeli forces, Palestinian health officials say
Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
JERUSALEM :A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces on Saturday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident, but did not immediately confirm the report.

The West Bank, which is among the areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence over the last 18 months amid long-deadlocked U.S.-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

Local Palestinian media said Israeli forces had fired live bullets and tear gas at youngsters in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, in the southern West Bank, during a raid. Reuters could not confirm the report.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Alexander Smith and Peter Graff)

