Teenager stabs teachers, pupil in Spanish school
Teenager stabs teachers, pupil in Spanish school

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
MADRID :A teenager wounded three teachers and one pupil in a stabbing in a high school in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, police said.

One of the teachers will undergo surgery, while the other three victims suffered light wounds, a source from Andalusia's health services said.

Police said the attacker had been detained.

Canal SUR television channel showed parents congregating outside the school gates. A pupil's mother told the station the attacker had wielded two large knives from his backpack inside a classroom and attacked fellow pupils and teachers at about 8:15 a.m. (0615 GMT) local time, telling them he would kill them.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma PinedoWriting by Charlie DevereuxEditing by Peter Graff)

