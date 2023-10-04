Logo
Temasek hires Goldman Sachs for 40per cent stake sale in Aussie energy firm Jemena - AFR
FILE PHOTO: Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
Temasek has hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for its unit Singapore Power's 40per cent stake in Australian gas and electricity distributor Jemena, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

Local media late last month reported that the stake sale could be worth up to AUS$6 billion (US$3.79 billion), valuing Jemena as high as AUS$15 billion.

Jemena operates electricity and gas distribution infrastructure across Australia and is the biggest gas distributor in New South Wales, delivering gas to more than 1.5 million customers each year, according to its website.

Singapore-based investment firm Temasek told Reuters it "won't be able to comment on market speculation". Singapore Power did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman Sachs and Jemena could not be reached immediately.

(US$1 = 1.5833 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

