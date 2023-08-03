Logo
Temasek to invest in Mahindra EV unit at US$9.8 billion valuation
FILE PHOTO: A Temasek signage is pictured at their annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 3, 2023
BENGALURU : Singapore investment firm Temasek will take up to a 3per cent stake in Mahindra and Mahindra's electric vehicle unit at a valuation of up to US$9.8 billion, the Indian automaker said on Thursday.

Temasek will invest 12 billion rupees (US$145.02 million) as compulsorily convertible preference shares, giving the investor a 1.49per cent-2.97per cent stake in Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

With Temasek, the automaker has brought onboard a "marquee investor" with strong governance. It will also help Mahindra Group strengthen its global strategic partnerships.

Mahindra had been in talks with global investors, including green funds and private equity players for nearly a year to raise between US$250 million and US$500 million to accelerate its EV plans, Reuters has reported.

Mahindra raised the first round of money for its EV business from British International Investment (BII), which has committed to investing in tranches of up to US$250 million at a valuation of US$9.1 billion.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru, Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

