Temasek sells 1.85per cent stake in Singapore Airlines, remains top investor

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE : Singapore's state investor Temasek is selling around SUS$400 million (US$295.92 million) worth of shares, or a 1.85per cent stake, in the country's national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The shares are priced between SUS$7.202 and SUS$7.283 per share, the sheet shows, representing a 2.89per cent and 3.97per cent discount to the last close of SUS$7.50 on Wednesday.

Temasek will continue to be a major shareholder in SIA with a 53.5per cent stake, according to Reuters' calculations.

Citi is the sole bookrunner on the share sale, the term sheet showed.

Citi declined to comment.

"As an active investor, we regularly reshape and rebalance our portfolio to deliver sustainable returns over the long term," Juliet Teo, Temasek's Head of Transportation & Logistics, said in an emailed statement in response to Reuters query on Wednesday.

"We are committed to the long-term success of SIA and continue to maintain a majority stake in it," she added.

SIA announced last month a record-high profit of SUS$2.16 billion for the year ended March 31, after posting losses for the past three years, and said it was off to a strong start with higher bookings to China, Japan and South Korea as pandemic curbs ended globally.

Shares of SIA have jumped almost 36per cent so far this year.

(US$1 = 1.3517 Singapore dollars)

