The temperature the human body cannot survive

PARIS — Scientists have identified the maximum mix of heat and humidity a human body can survive.

Even a healthy young person will die after enduring six hours of 35°C warmth when coupled with 100 per cent humidity, but new research shows that the threshold could be significantly lower.

At this point sweat — the body's main tool for bringing down its core temperature — no longer evaporates off the skin, eventually leading to heatstroke, organ failure and death.

This critical limit, which occurs at 35°C of what is known as "wet bulb temperature", has only been breached around a dozen times, mostly in South Asia and the Persian Gulf, Dr Colin Raymond of The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory told AFP.

None of those instances lasted more than two hours, meaning there have never been any "mass mortality events" linked to this limit of human survival, said Dr Raymond, who led a major study on the subject.

But extreme heat does not need to be anywhere near that level to kill people, and everyone has a different threshold depending on their age, health and other social and economic factors, experts say.

For example, more than 61,000 people are estimated to have died due to the heat last summer in Europe, where there is rarely enough humidity to create dangerous wet bulb temperatures.

But as global temperatures rise — last month was confirmed on Tuesday as the hottest in recorded history — scientists warn that dangerous wet bulb events will also become more common.

The frequency of such events has at least doubled over the last 40 years, Dr Raymond said, calling the increase a serious hazard of human-caused climate change.