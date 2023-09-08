Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals

Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Anti-fossil fuel activists protest in the stands interrupting the game with shouts REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. walks off the court during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova while the match is momentarily stopped due to protests in the stands. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova while the match is momentarily stopped due to protests in the stands. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Security staff remove anti-fossil fuel activists from the stadium REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis-Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. while the match is momentarily stopped due to protests in the stands. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Climate protesters halted the U.S. Open women's semi-final between American Coco Gauff and Czech Karolina Muchova for nearly an hour on Thursday.

With Gauff up a set and holding serve to open the second, a disturbance erupted in the upper bowl of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sport's largest venue with a seating capacity of over 23,000.

Stacey Allaster, United States Tennis Association (USTA) Chief Executive Professional Tennis, told ESPN the disturbance involved three climate protesters.

Two were removed peacefully while a third had glued his feet to the cement floor, she added. He was later freed and seen leaving the stadium in handcuffs.

Photographs of the scene showed three protesters wearing shirts with the slogan, 'End Fossil Fuels'.

As players looked into the stands, security flooded into the section around where protesters were shouting. Television pictures showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers in the section.

Players were escorted off the court by a USTA official and returned for a warm-up 45 minutes later before play resumed.

Several major sporting events have been targeted by climate groups this year. 'Just Stop Oil' protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon in July, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces during matches.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in New York; Editing by Gerry Doyle, Peter Rutherford)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.