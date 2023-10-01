Logo
Tesla launches updated Model Y in China, keeps starting price unchanged
A Tesla logo is seen outside a showroom of the carmaker in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Published October 1, 2023
Updated October 1, 2023
SHANGHAI : U.S. automaker Tesla on Sunday released an updated version of its Model Y in China, with minor changes to the vehicle's exterior and interior.

The changes include a new wheel design, according to a post by Tesla's official WeChat account. The starting price in China for the Model Y, the company's global best-seller, was unchanged at 263,900 yuan (US$36,146).

Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory, in China and other export markets in early September.

(US$1 = 7.3010 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

