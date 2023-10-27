Tesla raises price of high-performance Model Y in China by 14,000 yuan
BEIJING : Tesla Inc has increased the price for its Model Y high-performance version SUV in China by 14,000 yuan (US$1,913.88) from Friday, it said on a social media notice.
(US$1 = 7.3150 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has been corrected to say SUV, not sedan, in paragraph 1)
