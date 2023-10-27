Logo
Tesla raises price of high-performance Model Y in China by 14,000 yuan
FILE PHOTO: Visitors check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/FIle Photo

Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
BEIJING : Tesla Inc has increased the price for its Model Y high-performance version SUV in China by 14,000 yuan (US$1,913.88) from Friday, it said on a social media notice.

(US$1 = 7.3150 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has been corrected to say SUV, not sedan, in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

