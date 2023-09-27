Logo
Tesla Shanghai plant produces Model Y vehicles with cost-cutting methods - report
FILE PHOTO: A staff member attends to customers inside a Tesla Model Y car at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
(Corrects to clarify method is not new and report was only referring to rear production)

BEIJING : Tesla's Shanghai plant is producing Model Y vehicles with cost-cutting manufacturing methods, Chinese state media Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The company has utilised the integrated casting for Model Y's rear production, the report said.

The company pioneered the use of huge presses with 6,000 to 9,000 tons of clamping pressure to mold the front and rear structures of its Model Y in a "gigacasting" process that slashed production costs.

(This story has been corrected to clarify that the method is not new and was only referring to rear production)

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Bernard Orr; Editing by Jamie Freed)

