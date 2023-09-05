Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement -Chinese state media

BEIJING : Tesla Shanghai has sued a Chinese firm over tech secret infringement and unfair competition disputes, Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit against Bingling Intelligent Technology, a chip designer and auto parts maker based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, will be heard in the Shanghai intellectual property court on October 10, according to the report.

A investment fund unit of Xiaomi owns 11.9per cent of Bingling, the report said, citing Chinese business data platform Tianyancha.

