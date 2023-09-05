Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement -Chinese state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement -Chinese state media

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

Published September 5, 2023
Updated September 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Tesla Shanghai has sued a Chinese firm over tech secret infringement and unfair competition disputes, Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit against Bingling Intelligent Technology, a chip designer and auto parts maker based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, will be heard in the Shanghai intellectual property court on October 10, according to the report.

A investment fund unit of Xiaomi owns 11.9per cent of Bingling, the report said, citing Chinese business data platform Tianyancha.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.