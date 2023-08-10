Logo
Texas Instruments plans up to US$1 billion investment to expand Philippine facilities
FILE PHOTO: A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FILE PHOTO: A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Published August 10, 2023
Updated August 10, 2023
MANILA : Analog chipmaker Texas Instruments is planning to invest up to US$1 billion to expand its Philippine facilities, the Southeast Asian nation's presidential communications office said on Thursday.

Texas Instruments is set to submit in two weeks an application covering the expansion of its sites north of the capital Manila, the presidential office said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)

