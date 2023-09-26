Thai Aug exports unexpectedly rise for first time in 11 months

BANGKOK :Thai exports unexpectedly rose for the first time in 11 months in August amid weak global demand, and the ministry said on Tuesday that shipments should be "good" in the final quarter of the year because of year-end orders.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, rose 2.6per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with analysts' median forecast for a 4per cent decline in a Reuters poll. Exports climbed 9.7per cent from July.

"The growth was supported by improved signals from the global manufacturing sector compared to the previous month, although they remained below normal levels," the ministry said in a statement, adding a weak baht also helped.

The Thai currency should continue to support exports, which are expected to increase in the final quarter of 2023, Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, told a briefing.

"In October to December, we should see good things coming in. It's a cycle where there will be a lot of orders," he said.

"The baht should also be helping," he said. The baht has weakened by 4.7per cent against the dollar so far this year.

The ministry predicts exports will be flat or down by 1per cent this year, Keerati said. In January-August, exports declined 4.5per cent year-on-year.

Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, said the August exports were a "surprise" but shipments in September might fall because of last year's high comparative base of nearly US$25 billion.

The group expects annual exports in September this year to be "at least flat or lower slightly," he said.

In August, exports of integrated circuits jumped 40per cent year-on-year while exports of cars and parts rose 24per cent. Rice export volumes dropped 8.3per cent on-year to 630,567 metric tones but export value rose 10.8per cent year-on-year.

Exports to the United States rose 21.7per cent year-on-year in August, while shipments to Southeast Asian countries fell 10.3per cent. Exports to Japan rose 15.7per cent on-year and shipments to China increased 1.9per cent.

In August, Thailand posted a trade surplus of US$0.36 billion, compared with a forecast deficit of US$1.75 billion, while imports dropped 12.8per cent year-on-year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty and Christian Schmollinger)