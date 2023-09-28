Logo
Thai Aug factory output falls 7.5per cent y/y, more than forecast
Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in August dropped 7.53per cent from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Thursday, as exports slowed amid soft global demand.

The figure compared with a forecast for a 6.5per cent year-on-year drop for August in a Reuters poll, and followed July's 4.43per cent decline.

Output has been impacted by a global economic slowdown, the ministry said.

In the January-August period, factory output fell 4.95per cent year-on-year. Industrial goods account for about 80per cent of total exports, which in August unexpectedly rose 2.6per cent on-year.

The industry ministry last month cut its 2023 MPI forecast to a fall of 2.8per cent to 3.8per cent, from a previous forecast of zero to 1per cent growth.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

