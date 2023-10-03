Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thai baht depreciation due to external factors, being monitored - central bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thai baht depreciation due to external factors, being monitored - central bank

FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday it was closely watching movement in the baht currency , which it said is a result of external factors and in line with regional peers.

The baht fell to an 11-month low at 37.095 on Tuesday morning. The central bank was ready to manage the baht if there were irregularly movements, it said in a statement, adding investors were awaiting clarity on the fiscal policies of the new government.

"The strengthening of the dollar (comes) from the possibility that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates longer than expected," said Bank of Thailand senior director Sakkapop Panyanukul said.

Other factors included pressures from falling gold prices and increasing oil prices, Sakkapop added.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin earlier on Tuesday said a weak baht could help support exports and tourism.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.