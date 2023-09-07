Logo
Thai business group cuts 2023 GDP growth outlook to 2.5per cent-3.0per cent
FILE PHOTO: A view of the port of Bangkok, Thailand May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.5per cent to 3.0per cent this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.0per cent to 3.5per cent, due to declining exports and public expenditure, and weaker tourism spending, a leading business group said on Thursday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are expected to fall 0.5per cent to 2per cent this year, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has clearly weakened after growing just 1.8per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, sharply slowing from the previous quarter, the group said in a statement.

Thailand's economy expanded 2.6per cent last year.

The business group urged the government to introduce measures to stimulate the economy this year, including steps to boost the tourism sector, also a key growth driver.

It added that the central bank's current benchmark interest rate was already at the balanced level at 2.25per cent.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Stapornchanchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alison Williams and Helen Popper)

