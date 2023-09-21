Logo
Thai cabinet to consider debt suspension, handout programme next week - Dep Finance Minister
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's cabinet will consider next week a debt suspension plan for farmers and how to implement a digital wallet handout scheme, a deputy minister said on Thursday.

The plans will be proposed by the finance ministry, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat told reporters.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

