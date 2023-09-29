Thai central bank chief says rates pause appropriate 'for now' after surprise hike

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank chief said on Friday it was appropriate to pause interest rates for now and keep them at a neutral level, following an unexpected hike this week designed to anchor inflation, which remained a concern going forward.

On Wednesday, the central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 2.50per cent, the highest in a decade, saying growth and inflation would pick up next year.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters the policy objective was getting the landing right and the current rate was appropriate for the economy.

He said it would remain that way for a while and was "not that restrictive".

He noted the baht had been volatile, but said that was being driven by external factors and Wednesday's rate hike was not to address the weakness of the currency.

Monetary policy would take time to take effect on the economy, he said, adding the interest rate was now the lowest in the region and not high when compared to expectations for inflation, which he remained worried about.

The central bank on Wednesday predicted headline inflation at 1.6per cent this year and 2.6per cent next year, with core inflation seen at 1.4per cent and 2.0per cent, respectively. The BOT targets headline inflation in a range of 1per cent to 3per cent.

Despite cutting its 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.8per cent from 3.6per cent projected earlier, the central bank raised its 2024 growth outlook to 4.4per cent from 3.8per cent. Last year's growth was 2.6per cent.

On Wednesday it said growth next year would driven by domestic demand, underpinned by a steady tourism recovery and a turnaround in merchandise exports, with additional support from government policies.

Thailand's economy grew 1.8per cent in the April-June period on the year and 0.2per cent on the quarter, sharply slowing from the previous three months, as exports slumped.

The governor also said he would be meeting new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday, but did not know what the agenda would be.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)