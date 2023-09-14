Logo
Thai central bank chief: on track to meet virtual bank license schedules
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput speaks during his first briefing on the economy and monetary policy after taking office in Bangkok, Thailand October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput speaks during his first briefing on the economy and monetary policy after taking office in Bangkok, Thailand October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank is on track to meet schedules in terms of accepting and approving licenses for virtual banks, its chief said on Thursday.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput was speaking at a digital finance conference.

In July, he said he expected virtual banks to begin operations in 2025.

Sethaput also said the central bank planned to release a consultation paper on a digital technology framework early in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The paper will be about common utility, open digital payment and more collaboration in new technology, he added.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

