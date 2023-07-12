Thai court accepts case against Pita over royal insults law

BANGKOK : Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday said it had accepted a complaint against Prime Ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat and his election-winning Move Forward Party over its plans to amend a law that prohibits insults of the monarchy.

The court was responding to a complaint filed by a lawyer who alleged Move Forward's policy amounted to an attempt "to overthrow the democratic regime of government with the king as a head of state", adding in a statement the parties had 15 days to respond.

