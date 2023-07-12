Logo
Thai court accepts case against Pita over royal insults law
FILE PHOTO: Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo/File Photo

Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday said it had accepted a complaint against Prime Ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat and his election-winning Move Forward Party over its plans to amend a law that prohibits insults of the monarchy.

The court was responding to a complaint filed by a lawyer who alleged Move Forward's policy amounted to an attempt "to overthrow the democratic regime of government with the king as a head of state", adding in a statement the parties had 15 days to respond.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

