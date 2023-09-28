Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thai court drops murder charges against forest officials over activist's disappearance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thai court drops murder charges against forest officials over activist's disappearance

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : A Thai court dismissed on Thursday murder charges against four forestry officials over the 2014 disappearance of a prominent land rights activist, citing lack of evidence in a case that had prompted uproar among civil society groups.

In April 2014, rangers detained Pholachi "Billy" Rakchongcharoen in Kaeng Krachan National Park, southwest of the capital of Bangkok, but he never appeared at a police station for processing and has not been seen since.

He had been working to protect the rights of members of his ethnic Karen community who had been evicted from the park.

On Thursday, a Bangkok court sentenced National Parks chief Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn to three years in jail for failing to properly charge Pholachi in 2014. But murder charges against Chaiwat and three other officials were dismissed.

In a statement, the court added that DNA tests of bone fragments discovered by investigators in a scorched oil drum dumped in the national park were not enough to prove the bones belonged to Pholachi, even though they matched a sample taken from Pholachi's mother.

It also said there was not enough evidence to determine that he was murdered.

Chaiwat was granted bail and plans to appeal the sentence, domestic media said.

Reuters could not reach Chaiwat or his lawyer to seek comment.

Pholachi's disappearance is one of more than 80 such instances of enforced disappearances in Thailand since 1980, rights groups says.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um, Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.