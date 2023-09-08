Thai economy may grow as forecast this year - deputy Finance Minister

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy may grow as forecast this year, helped by public consumption and investment after the formation of a new government, Deputy Finance Minister Krisada Chinavicharana said on Friday.

Private consumption and tourism recovery are also helping, he told a business event. The ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.5per cent this year.

The new government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is also finance minister, is seeking to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and deliver on key campaign promises after an election in May.

The government is due to deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

Thailand's economy grew 1.8per cent in the April-June period on the year and 0.2per cent on the quarter, sharply slowing from the previous quarter's 2.6per cent and 1.7per cent, respectively, as weak exports and lower investments undercut strength in tourism.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)