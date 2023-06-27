Thai exports drop less than expected in May, seen improving in second half

BANGKOK :Thailand's exports contracted less than expected in May, as higher industrial goods shipments and a weakening baht helped offset some of the impact of sluggish global demand, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thai growth, declined 4.6per cent in May from a year earlier, beating a forecast for an 8per cent year-on-year drop in a Reuters poll. Exports jumped 12per cent from April.

"A positive factor for overall exports was the weakening baht," Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a press briefing.

The baht has depreciated 1.8per cent against the dollar so far this year.

The global economic outlook should also improve, which will be positive for exports from now until the end of the year, Keerati said. The ministry maintains its target of 1per cent-2per cent annual export growth for 2023, he added.

While global economic uncertainty has weighed on demand, the global manufacturing sector has shown signs of recovery from production chain disruptions, the ministry said in a statement.

Exports of industrial goods rose 1.5per cent in May from a year earlier, picking up for the first time in eight months, helped by higher shipments of automobiles and semiconductors.

Shipments of agricultural goods, however, fell 27per cent in May from a year ago, with rubber down 37per cent year-on-year. But rice exports jumped 85per cent from May 2022.

Exports to the United States rose 4.2per cent year-on-year last month, while shipments to Japan fell 1.8per cent. Exports to China slumped 24per cent year-on-year due to the country's uncertain economic recovery.

Thailand posted a trade deficit of US$1.8 billion in May versus a forecast deficit of US$300 million, with imports showing a 3.4per cent year-on-year drop.

For the January-May period, exports declined 5.1per cent from a year earlier, imports were down 2.5per cent and the trade deficit stood at US$6.4 billion.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Rashmi Aich)