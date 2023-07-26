Thai exports fall less than forecast in June, seen improving

BANGKOK : Thai exports shrank for a ninth consecutive month in June, albeit at a smaller rate than expected, as global demand remains sluggish, but the commerce ministry said on Wednesday it still expects some growth for the full year.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, dropped 6.4per cent in June from the same month a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimated decline of 7.3per cent in a Reuters poll. Exports rose 2per cent from May.

"The economic situation of trading partners remained subdued due to pressure from high inflation rates and elevated interest rates, which led to restrained production and consumption," the ministry said in a statement.

Thailand's export decline, however, has been less than that of other exporting countries, Keerati Rushchano, the ministry's permanent secretary, told a press briefing.

The ministry is targeting annual export growth of 1per cent for 2023, he said. Its earlier target was for a 1per cent to 2per cent export rise.

"We'll try every way to make export figures meet the target, although it's difficult," he said.

Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, said exports could show some annual growth from July as some sectors were still performing well.

Exports of cars and parts increased 7.2per cent in June year-on-year and circuit boards rose 5.3per cent, while shipments of computers, rubber and oil declined, the ministry said.

Rice export volumes dropped 25.4per cent on-year to 572,115 metric tons in June, it said.

Exports to the United States dropped 4.8per cent on-year in June, while shipments to Southeast Asian countries slumped 20per cent. Exports to Japan rose 2.6per cent and shipments to China increased 4.5per cent.

Thailand posted a trade surplus of US$58 million in June versus a forecast deficit of US$900 million, with imports showing a 10.3per cent on-year decline.

In the first half of 2023, exports contracted 5.4per cent from a year earlier, imports fell 3.5per cent and the trade deficit stood at US$6.3 billion.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill)