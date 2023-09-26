Thai exports rise 2.6per cent y/y in August, first increase in 11 months

BANGKOK : Thai exports unexpectedly rose for the first time in 11 months in August, helped by higher shipments of agricultural and industrial goods, despite weak global demand, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Customs-based exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, rose 2.6per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with analysts' median forecast for a 4per cent decline in a Reuters poll.

In August, Thailand posted a trade surplus of US$0.36 billion, compared with a forecast deficit of US$1.75 billion, while imports dropped 12.8per cent year-on-year. That compared to a fall of 10per cent seen in the poll.

In the January-August period, exports contracted 4.5per cent from year earlier.

Exports are expected to contract by up to 1per cent to 2per cent this year, Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisanpang said this month.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)