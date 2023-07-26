Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thai finance ministry trims GDP growth forecast to 3.5per cent this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thai finance ministry trims GDP growth forecast to 3.5per cent this year

FILE PHOTO-Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry has lowered its 2023 economic growth outlook to 3.5per cent from 3.6per cent projected earlier, as tourism gathers strength but tepid global demand crimps exports, officials said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are forecast to contract 0.8per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast for a 0.5per cent drop, Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been supported by increased domestic consumption and a recovery in the tourism sector, officials have said.

The economy expanded by a more-than-expected 2.7per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Last year's economic growth was 2.6per cent.

The ministry maintained a forecast of tourism arrivals of 29.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, Pornchai said.

Pre-pandemic 2019 saw a record of nearly 40 million foreign tourists, who spent 1.91 trillion baht (US$55.43 billion). Tourism accounted for about 12per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The ministry predicted average headline inflation at 1.7per centthis year, compared with 2.6per cent projected earlier, and against a 24-year high of 6.08per cent last year.

It forecast the baht level of 34.01 baht per dollar this year.

(US$1 = 34.46 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.