Thai finance ministry trims GDP growth forecast to 3.5per cent this year

BANGKOK : Thailand's finance ministry has lowered its 2023 economic growth outlook to 3.5per cent from 3.6per cent projected earlier, as tourism gathers strength but tepid global demand crimps exports, officials said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, are forecast to contract 0.8per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast for a 0.5per cent drop, Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been supported by increased domestic consumption and a recovery in the tourism sector, officials have said.

The economy expanded by a more-than-expected 2.7per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Last year's economic growth was 2.6per cent.

The ministry maintained a forecast of tourism arrivals of 29.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, Pornchai said.

Pre-pandemic 2019 saw a record of nearly 40 million foreign tourists, who spent 1.91 trillion baht (US$55.43 billion). Tourism accounted for about 12per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The ministry predicted average headline inflation at 1.7per centthis year, compared with 2.6per cent projected earlier, and against a 24-year high of 6.08per cent last year.

It forecast the baht level of 34.01 baht per dollar this year.

(US$1 = 34.46 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kim Coghill)