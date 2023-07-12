Logo
Thai foreign minister says he met with Myanmar's jailed leader Suu Kyi
FILE PHOTO: Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai attends plenary season of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister’s Meeting at Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
JAKARTA : Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai said on Wednesday he had met with Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and that she was in good health.

Suu Kyi is currently in prison and has been sentenced to more than 30 years in jail for a multitude of offences, which she denies and is appealing at the Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)

