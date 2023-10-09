Thai government says open to adjusting handouts scheme with central bank help

BANGKOK :Thailand's new government said on Monday that it is open to adjusting a US$15 billion handout scheme with input from the central bank, as experts warned about the programme's viability and its risk to the economy.

The signature digital wallet policy of the populist Pheu Thai Party involves disbursement of 10,000 baht (US$269.61) to 56 million Thais, as a means of stimulating Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The policy, which the government has refused to scrap, would mainly be financed by the fiscal budget, said Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, adding that it would "create jobs, production and consumption".

Julapun, however, also said the government was open to considering other views, and could reduce the scope of the programme. "We are working together and can make adjustments based on the central bank's proposals," he added.

Academics and economic experts, including former Bank of Thailand governors Veerathai Santiprabhob and Tarisa Watanagase, have urged the government to scrap the plan, saying it would stoke inflation and damage the country's fiscal stability and credit rating.

"Stimulating the economy must not destroy long-term fiscal stability," they said in a statement, which was signed by 81 people.

The new government, which came to power in August, is targeting 5per cent annual growth. The economy grew 1.8per cent in the April-June period on the year and 0.2per cent on the quarter, sharply slowing from the previous three months, as exports slumped.

The central bank last month cut its 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.8per cent from 3.6per cent projected earlier, but raised its 2024 growth outlook to 4.4per cent from 3.8per cent. Last year's growth was 2.6per cent

The central bank last month unexpectedly hiked its key interest rate to a 10-year high of 2.5per cent, a move likely to frustrate efforts to revive the economy through consumption.

Lavaron Sangsnit, finance permanent secretary, said Thailand's growth was beneath potential and stimulus was not the wrong move.

"Fiscal policy and monetary policy must go in the same direction," he said.

"It's like driving a car. Fiscal policy will be the accelerator. Monetary policy will be the brake. We must find a rhythm to drive this car together."

