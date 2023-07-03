Logo
Thai household debt 'worrying' but no problem yet - central bank
FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published July 3, 2023
Updated July 3, 2023
BANGKOK : The ratio of Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product is currently at a "worrying" 90.6per cent, the central bank said on Monday, adding it posed no real problem at present.

Assistant central bank governor Suwannee Jatsadasak told a press briefing the rate had started to fall and there was no sign of a surge in non-performing loans.

Thai banks' non-performing loans dropped to 2.68per cent of lending at the end of March from 2.73per cent at the end of 2022, helped by debt restructuring, the central bank said earlier.

The banking system remains resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions and liquidity, the central bank has said.

The debt ratio of 90.6per cent at the end of March was down from 91.4per cent in the previous quarter, central bank data showed, as the economy continues to recover.

The debt amount, however, rose to 15.96 trillion baht (US$452.51 billion) at the end of March from 15.87 trillion baht at the end of 2022.

The debt ratio is under a new series, which includes more debt categories, a central bank official has said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

