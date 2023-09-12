Logo
Thai industrial sentiment at one-year low despite new government
Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's industrial sentiment hit a one-year low in August on concerns over weak exports, the country's slow economic recovery and its new coalition government's plans to kickstart the economy, an industries group said on Tuesday.

Thailand's new 11-party coalition government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered its policy plans to parliament on Monday after an election in May.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index in August dropped to 91.3 from 92.3 in July.

Softer global demand has crimped Thai exports while Thailand's economy has been slow to recover, with household debt staying high, the FTI said in a statement.

Another FTI index that projects industrial sentiment over the next three months, was also lower in August as businesses worried the new government's policies like wage hikes might affect production costs, it said.

Another FTI index that projects industrial sentiment over the next three months, was also lower in August as businesses worried the new government's policies like wage hikes might affect production costs, it said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

