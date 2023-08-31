Thai July factory output falls more than forecast as exports slump

BANGKOK : Thailand's factory output shrank slightly more than expected in July as sluggish global demand pinched exports, a ministry official said on Thursday.

The manufacturing production index (MPI) fell for a 10th straight month in July, down 4.43per cent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a drop of 4.0per cent for July.

Output has been impacted by a global economic slowdown, although domestic consumption has increased due to strong tourism, the industry ministry said.

"Domestic factors have largely signalled a slowdown," Warawan Chitaroon, head of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a press briefing.

"We expect that in the last quarter of this year, after October, there should be signs of improving in the short term. But in the big picture, it is still in a downtrend."

In the January-July period, factory output contracted 4.54per cent year-on-year. Industrial goods account for about 80per cent of total exports, which have declined for 10 consecutive months.

The ministry on Thursday cut its 2023 MPI forecast to a fall of 2.8per cent to 3.8per cent, from a previous forecast of zero to 1per cent growth.

Thailand's customs-based exports contracted 6.2per cent in July from a year earlier, compared with analysts expectation of a dip of 0.75per cent. Exports had slumped 10.8per cent from June, a 10th month of falls.

