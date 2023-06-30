Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thai May factory output falls 3.14per cent y/y, less than forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thai May factory output falls 3.14per cent y/y, less than forecast

A man works in the automobile production line of the new Honda plant in Prachinburi, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man works in the automobile production line of the new Honda plant in Prachinburi, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Published June 30, 2023
Updated June 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped by a less than expected 3.14per cent from a year earlier as exports remained sluggish, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 4.5per cent in May. Output contracted a revised 8.71per cent year-on-year in April.

In the January-May period, the MPI declined 4.49per cent from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, it forecast factory output would show zero to 1per cent growth this year.

While exports remain soft, domestic demand has increased, driven by strength in the crucial tourism sector and higher investment, it said.

Industrial goods account for about 80per cent of total customs-based exports, which dropped by a less than expected 4.6per cent in May from a year ago.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Chayut Setboonasrng; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.