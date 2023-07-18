Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Thai PM hopeful Pita says willing to slow pace of party's reform agenda
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thai PM hopeful Pita says willing to slow pace of party's reform agenda

FILE PHOTO: Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks during a voting session for a new prime minister at the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks during a voting session for a new prime minister at the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party is willing to adjust the pace of its ambitious reform agenda if it can form the next government, prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Party leader Pita, 42, will contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday for the second time, after failing last week to win the required backing of more than half of the legislature.

(Reporting Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.