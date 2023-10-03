Logo
Thai PM: Plans to stimulate economy from grassroots up
Thai PM: Plans to stimulate economy from grassroots up

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin leaves after a weekly cabinet meeting at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin leaves after a weekly cabinet meeting at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
BANGKOK : Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday said his government plans to stimulate the economy from the grassroots up, with its new digital wallet policy likely to have a ripple effect equivalent to 5per cent of gross domestic product.

Thailand aims to attract investment in high-tech, high skill industries and seek more free trade agreements, including with the European Union, Srettha said in an address to a forum hosted by a local newspaper.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

