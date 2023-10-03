Thai police arrest 14-year-old shooting suspect at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, 3 reportedly killed and several injured
BANGKOK — Thai police on Tuesday (Oct 3) said they had arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok that emergency services said had killed three people and injured four others.
BANGKOK — Thai police on Tuesday (Oct 3) said they had arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok that emergency services said had killed three people and injured four others.
The Metropolitan Police Detective Department said on its Facebook page that a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested and was being questioned over the incident at the Siam Paragon mall, which is popular with tourists and locals alike.
Emergency services shared an image of a police officer apprehending and handcuffing an individual laying face down on the floor.
The Central Investigation Bureau had earlier posted a grainy image on its Facebook page of an individual they said was the gunman, dressed in khaki cargo pants and a baseball cap.
Unverified videos shared on social media showed people, including children, running out of the doors of the Siam Paragon mall as security guards ushered them out.
One of the videos showed people taking cover in a darkened room inside a restaurant.
Local broadcaster Channel 3 reported sounds similar to gunfire were heard inside, coming from a bathroom in the mall.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed concern over the incident.
"I am aware of the shooting event at Siam Paragon and have ordered the police to investigate. I am most worried about public safety," he posted on X social media.
Gun violence is common in Thailand. An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery last year during a gun-and-knife rampage, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima. REUTERS
Related topicsThailand shooting
Read more of the latest in