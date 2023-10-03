Thai police arrest 14-year-old shooting suspect at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, 3 reportedly killed and several injured

BANGKOK — Thai police on Tuesday (Oct 3) said they had arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok that emergency services said had killed three people and injured four others.

The Metropolitan Police Detective Department said on its Facebook page that a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested and was being questioned over the incident at the Siam Paragon mall, which is popular with tourists and locals alike.

Emergency services shared an image of a police officer apprehending and handcuffing an individual laying face down on the floor.