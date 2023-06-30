Thai police conclude probe into serial 'cyanide killer'

BANGKOK — Police have concluded their investigation into Thailand's "cyanide killer", a woman accused of the murder of at least 14 people in what authorities are calling the country's worst ever serial killer.

Ms Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, was arrested in April after families of numerous alleged victims came forward. Police say between 2015 until 2023, she killed 14 people in eight provinces by mixing cyanide into their food.

Most of the victims were people to whom Ms Sararat owed money, while others were people she stole from, police said, adding that one of her poisoning targets survived. Cyanide is a rapid-acting deadly chemical which interferes with the body's ability to use oxygen.

Ms Sararat has denied murder but has confessed to using cyanide, according to police.

Deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn called the case "historic" and said it would be forwarded to prosecutors later on Friday (June 30).

"Thailand has had serial killers before, but the number of deaths was not this high," he told a press conference.

Ms Sararat faces 80 charges including cyanide poisoning, forgery, theft and premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty, said Mr Surachate, adding there would now be tighter regulations on access to cyanide. REUTERS