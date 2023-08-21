Thai Q2 GDP growth slows sharply amid weak global demand, govt cuts outlook

BANGKOK :Thailand's economy grew at a much slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, as weak exports and slower investment undercut strength in tourism and prompted the government to downgrade its 2023 growth forecast.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been hobbled by slackening global growth, led by its main trading partner China and falling investor confidence due to a protracted period without a government following elections in May.

Thailand's gross domestic product grew 1.8per cent in the April-June period from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said, well below the 3.1per cent expansion expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

GDP had risen 2.6per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, revised down from 2.7per cent stated earlier.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2per cent in the June quarter, also sharply under a forecast rise of 1.2per cent.

The second quarter was hurt by export volumes falling 5.7per cent year-on-year and dragging manufacturing output down by 3.3per cent, while government spending also declined 4.3per cent.

The global demand weakness prompted the government to cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast to between 2.5per cent and 3.0per cent from a range of 2.7per cent to 3.7per cent.

Adding to the headwinds, NESDC head Danucha Pichayanan warned that investor confidence will suffer further if problems arise in the transition to a new government.

"If there are drastic events in the transition, it will affect investor confidence," he said.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government for five months and faces prolonged uncertainty after the winner of the May election, Move Forward, was blocked from forming a government by conservative legislators allied with the royalist military.

On Tuesday parliament will convene to vote for a new prime minister when the second-place Pheu Thai's candidate, real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin, will be nominated.

First-quarter GDP was revised to 1.7per cent from an earlier 1.9per cent increase.

As weak global demand crimps exports, Thailand's economy has been supported by its vital tourism sector and private consumption growth.

The agency maintained a forecast of 28 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, but expected tourism revenue to decline, Danucha said.

It projected exports to drop 1.8per cent in 2023 versus an earlier forecast for a 1.6per cent fall.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty and Shri Navaratnam)